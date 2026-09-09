Around 70,000 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have been distributed to flood-affected families in the fourth congressional district of Pangasinan since 14 August.
The distribution, which continued through 7 September, covered 31 barangays in Dagupan City, 14 in Mangaldan and 11 in San Fabian.
The office of 4th District Rep. Gina de Venecia coordinated with the DSWD, local government units and barangay officials in the distribution of the relief assistance.
All 31 barangays in Dagupan City have already been served, while distribution has continued in Mangaldan and San Fabian.
DSWD personnel, Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel and barangay officials assisted in managing the distribution and maintaining order among residents receiving the food packs.
De Venecia credited the Marcos administration and the DSWD, led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, for the provision of the food packs. She also acknowledged the local officials and personnel involved in the relief operations.
The distribution was conducted amid the continuing needs of communities affected by flooding in parts of the province.
De Venecia’s office said its staff, along with drivers and workers involved in transporting and handling the food packs, have been working on the relief operations since the distribution began.
The congressional office appealed to residents to observe patience and order during the distribution, particularly in areas where families continue to wait for assistance.
The relief operations remain ongoing in coordination with the DSWD and local officials.