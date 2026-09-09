Around 70,000 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have been distributed to flood-affected families in the fourth congressional district of Pangasinan since 14 August.

The distribution, which continued through 7 September, covered 31 barangays in Dagupan City, 14 in Mangaldan and 11 in San Fabian.

The office of 4th District Rep. Gina de Venecia coordinated with the DSWD, local government units and barangay officials in the distribution of the relief assistance.

All 31 barangays in Dagupan City have already been served, while distribution has continued in Mangaldan and San Fabian.