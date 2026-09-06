The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 1 distributed a total of 3,338 family food packs to residents of four barangays in Bani and Infanta, Pangasinan, on Sept. 5, following prolonged heavy rains that affected livelihoods in the province.
In Bani, 1,598 family food packs were distributed to families in Barangays Luac and San Jose. The assistance was delivered by members of the DSWD Field Office 1 Strike Team, barangay officials and local government personnel.
Another 1,740 food packs were distributed to residents of Barangays Bamban and Nangalisan in Infanta.
Infanta, a coastal municipality where many residents depend on fishing, has been among the areas affected by strong weather disturbances and more than a month of continuous rainfall, which disrupted livelihoods.
DSWD Field Office 1 said it is continuing to coordinate with local government units and partner agencies to identify communities requiring immediate assistance and to deliver relief supplies in other areas of the Ilocos Region.