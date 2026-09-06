The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 1 distributed a total of 3,338 family food packs to residents of four barangays in Bani and Infanta, Pangasinan, on Sept. 5, following prolonged heavy rains that affected livelihoods in the province.

In Bani, 1,598 family food packs were distributed to families in Barangays Luac and San Jose. The assistance was delivered by members of the DSWD Field Office 1 Strike Team, barangay officials and local government personnel.