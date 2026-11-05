Frost blankets flowers in Benguet farm despite El Niño

Frost blanketed flowers at Haight's Place in Atok, Benguet, on 5 November despite El Niño conditions, with temperatures reaching 10 degrees Celsius.

ATOK, Benguet — The owner of a popular tourist destination in Atok, Benguet, said they were surprised that the area continued to experience cold temperatures despite the prevailing El Niño conditions in the country.

According to the owner of Haight's Place, frost blanketed flowers at their farm in Paoay, Atok, Benguet, on the morning of 5 November 2026. Based on his social media post, the temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius as of 6 a.m.

Haight's Place is a popular agro-tourism destination in Benguet. The misty eco-tourism sanctuary features vibrant flower fields and rustic log cabins and serves as a gateway for visitors hoping to see the country's first blooming Japanese cherry blossoms at the adjacent Sakura Park.

"1st strike, we thought we do not have frost because of El Niño but here it is!" Haight said.

He told the Daily Tribune that they had yet to observe any damage to the plants because the frost was thin.