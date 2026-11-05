A fire broke out at a factory inside Subic Gateway Park Phase 2 in the early morning of 5 November 2026 in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, spreading to a row of buildings on the opposite side.

According to Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Corporate Affairs Manager Armie Llamas, the Philippines Jinboway Technology Ltd. Corp. facility inside the Subic Bay Gateway Park in Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Report stated that the fire began around 10:30 PM on 4 November 2026, as a video circulated on the Facebook social media platform of workers running away from a building engulfed in flames and thick black smoke.

Llamas said that the fire was officially placed under control by 5:45AM of 5 November 2026, adding that drone footage showed thick smoke blanketing the area, with the fire affecting a wide section of the site.

“The factory’s textile supplies and plastic materials have largely contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. There has been no official report on casualties,” she said.