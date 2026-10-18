Malvar factory fire causes P111M in damage

BFP investigation ongoing; origin and cause of blaze remain undetermined.

INDUSTRIAL FIRE. Firefighters battle a blaze at the Degic Foods Corporation facility in Barangay Bulihan, Malvar, Batangas, on 17 October 2026. Municipal Fire Marshal FSINSP Santee C. Espares Jr. placed the preliminary damage estimate at ₱111 million, while investigators had yet to determine the origin and cause of the fire as of Sunday afternoon.

BATANGAS — A fire that struck an ice cream storage facility under construction in Barangay Bulihan, Malvar, on Saturday, 17 October, caused an estimated ₱111 million in damage, according to Malvar Municipal Fire Marshal FSINSP Santee C. Espares Jr.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) identified the affected facility as belonging to Degic Foods Corporation.

Espares said the Malvar Fire Station received the fire call at 4:25 p.m. The blaze reached the third alarm before firefighters declared it extinguished at 8:22 p.m.

As of 2:45 p.m. Sunday, 18 October, fire investigators had yet to determine the exact point of origin and cause of the blaze, Espares confirmed.

The ₱111-million damage estimate remains preliminary and is subject to further assessment as the investigation continues.

Firefighting operations were led by Espares, who served as ground commander, with assistance from several fire stations across Batangas, volunteer fire brigades and local emergency response units.

Responding stations included those from Tanauan City, Santo Tomas City, Lipa City, Balete, Padre Garcia, San Jose and Batangas City.

Additional support came from firefighting units of Light Industry and Science Park IV, LIMA IXL Security, volunteer fire brigades and the Malvar Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The Malvar municipal government, led by Mayor Artemio M. Abu, also provided essential supplies and logistical support during the firefighting operations.