Batangas to host first joint cacao, coffee congress

The CALABARZON Cacao and Coffee Congress 2026 will be held on 11 and 12 November at the Batangas Province Events Center in Barangay Bolbok, Batangas City. The two-day event will feature exhibits, seminars and demonstrations highlighting the region's cacao and coffee industries.

BATANGAS CITY — Farmers, entrepreneurs and agricultural industry stakeholders from across CALABARZON will converge in Batangas City on 11 and 12 November for the region's first joint Cacao and Coffee Congress, bringing two major agricultural commodities together in a single event.

The two-day gathering will take place at the Batangas Province Events Center in Barangay Bolbok, with admission free to the public.

According to the Batangas Provincial Information Office, the congress will bring together cacao and coffee growers, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and local communities to showcase regional products and promote knowledge-sharing.

The event will feature exhibition booths highlighting products from CALABARZON, agricultural seminars, coffee brewing demonstrations and cacao grading activities.

Visitors can also explore coffee carts and the VSR Community Food Market, which will showcase food products and local enterprises.

Boosting local agriculture

The congress is expected to provide opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs to promote their products, exchange industry knowledge and establish business connections.

By combining cacao and coffee in one regional gathering, the event aims to strengthen collaboration among producers, processors, business owners and other industry stakeholders.

The gathering also offers a platform to highlight the potential of locally grown cacao and coffee as sources of livelihood and economic activity across CALABARZON.