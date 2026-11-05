Bacoor cops honored after deadly shootout

PRO4A chief recognizes police team led by Desamito following operation against suspected Gapos Gang

Police Regional Office 4A Director Brig. Gen. Dominic Baccay congratulates Bacoor police chief Lt. Col. Alexie Desamito during the recognition of police personnel on 4 November 2026, following an operation against suspected Gapos Gang members that left five suspects dead.

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — Police Regional Office 4A Director Brig. Gen. Dominic Baccay personally honored personnel of the Bacoor Component City Police Station on Wednesday, 4 November, following an operation against a suspected robbery syndicate that left five suspects dead.

Baccay presented on-the-spot commendations to the police team led by Bacoor police chief Lt. Col. Alexie Desamito, recognizing their courage, operational readiness and coordinated response during the armed encounters in Barangays Molino 3 and Molino 4 on 3 November.

The recognition was conducted under the Philippine National Police's Focused Agenda, particularly its Morale and Welfare program, and PRO4A's B.E.S.T. Policing Framework, which emphasizes operational efficiency, teamwork and public trust.

Two former cops among slain suspects

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co confirmed that two of the five slain suspected Gapos Gang members were former police personnel allegedly linked to a robbery case in Caloocan City.

One had been dismissed from the police service in 2018, while the other went absent without official leave in February 2026 and was awaiting a formal dismissal order.

The deadly encounters began when Bacoor police attempted to intercept armed suspects reportedly planning to rob a wealthy resident of a subdivision.

Police said the suspects opened fire, triggering a pursuit and a series of exchanges of gunfire that left five suspects dead.

Authorities recovered five firearms, while no police personnel were reported injured.