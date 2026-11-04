Five suspected robbers, including two former police officers, were killed in a series of shootouts with police in Bacoor City, Cavite, on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Wednesday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said police had received intelligence reports that an armed group was planning to rob a wealthy resident of an exclusive subdivision.

Acting on the information, Bacoor police officers led by Lt. Col. Alexie Desamito spotted two suspicious men riding a motorcycle, including one wearing a security guard's uniform, followed by a Toyota Vios.

Police attempted to stop the suspects for inspection, but the group allegedly opened fire, triggering a chase.

One suspect fell from the fleeing vehicle and was killed during the encounter.

The pursuit continued toward the Molino Flyover in Barangay Molino 4, where the suspects allegedly fired at pursuing officers before their vehicle crashed and overturned, leaving two more suspects dead.

Two others allegedly hijacked a motorcycle at gunpoint and attempted to escape but were killed in another encounter with responding police.

Authorities recovered three .45-caliber firearms and two .38-caliber revolvers from the suspects.

Two other suspects who escaped on a motorcycle remain at large.

“Hinahabol pa natin sila (We are still chasing them,), hot pursuit operations are being conducted against them. As of now they are still unidentified,” Co said.

Police said two of the slain suspects were former officers linked to a robbery case in Caloocan City.

One had been dismissed from the service in 2018, while the other went absent without official leave in February 2026 and was awaiting a formal dismissal order.

Co stressed that the PNP would not tolerate criminal activities involving its personnel, including former officers.

“First of all, we are showing that we do not tolerate these kinds of things, these kinds of activities, even among our former colleagues. As a matter of fact, the fact that he was dismissed because of what he did before or they did is proof that the PNP under our chief PNP disciplines our own subordinates and we will not allow them to remain in the PNP,” Co said.