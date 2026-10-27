The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, 27 October, warned the public against scammers impersonating Health Secretary Edwin Mercado to solicit financial donations and conduct unauthorized transactions.

In an advisory, the department said individuals had been using Mercado's name in messages and phone calls to request money.

“Nilinaw ng DOH na ang anumang mga mensahe o tawag na humihingi ng donasyon o pakikipag-transaksyon gamit ang pangalan ng Kalihim ay hindi opisyal at walang katotohanan,” the agency said.

Also read NATION PhilHealth warns public against fake messages The public has been advised to be wary of fake messages claiming to be from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

The DOH urged the public to ignore suspicious messages and avoid sending money or sharing information with individuals claiming to represent the health secretary.

“Pinapaalalahanan ang publiko na maging maingat at huwag makipag-ugnayan, magbigay ng pera, o makipag-transaksyon sa mga kahina-hinalang account, numero, o mensahe,” it added.

The department advised individuals who receive such requests to verify their legitimacy through the Office of the Secretary or authorized DOH officials.