Woman drowns in Calamba resort; friend arrested

Witness alleges victim was thrown back into pool while unresponsive

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Police arrested a man after a woman drowned at a hot spring resort in Barangay Bagong Kalsada here early Sunday, 1 November.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. at Yukies Hot Spring Resort and was reported to police at approximately 9:55 a.m., according to the Calamba City Police Station.

A witness told investigators that the suspect carried the 29-year-old woman on his shoulders before they jumped into the swimming pool.

The witness said the suspect subsequently pulled the woman toward the pool steps, where she appeared unconscious, but allegedly threw her back into the water.

According to the police report, the witness initially believed the two friends were engaging in horseplay and did not immediately recognize that the woman might be in danger.

Responding barangay public safety officers apprehended the suspect and turned him over to authorities.