Man stabbed in Cabuyao, partner arrested

A 30-year-old safety officer was hospitalized after sustaining 15 stab wounds in an incident involving his live-in partner in Cabuyao City, Laguna, early Monday, 19 October, police said.

The Cabuyao Component City Police Station said the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. at a residence in Southville 1A, Barangay Pulo.

According to the initial investigation, a witness reported hearing a heated argument between the couple, followed by the victim shouting that he had been stabbed while trying to sleep.

The victim’s 35-year-old partner then called for help.

When the witness reached the second floor, he reportedly found the bloodied victim choking the woman, who was lying on the floor. The witness separated them and sought assistance from the city disaster risk reduction and management office.

The victim was taken to Cabuyao City Hospital in Barangay San Isidro. Police reported that he sustained 13 stab wounds to the left chest and two to the neck.

His latest medical condition was not stated in the initial report.

The woman was arrested and placed under police custody for investigation. Investigators were still searching for the weapon used in the stabbing.