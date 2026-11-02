Vice President Sara Duterte visited the graves of her grandparents, Vicente and Soledad Duterte, to offer prayers for their souls, while also paying tribute to victims of the 1991 flash flood in Ormoc City, Leyte, ahead of the disaster’s 35th anniversary.

In a social media post on Monday, Duterte said she recently visited her grandparents’ graves to pray for their peaceful rest in the afterlife.

“Kamakailan ay binisita natin ang libingan ng aking lolo at lola na sina Vicente at Soledad Duterte upang mag-alay ng panalangin at hilingin ang kanilang payapang pamamahinga sa kabilang buhay,” her post read.

She quoted Revelation 21:4, which reads: “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”

Duterte also shared photos of her visit to the Ormoc City Public Cemetery Mass Grave Memorial, where victims of the deadly flash flood were laid to rest.

“[Nag-alay tayo ng] bulaklak, nagsindi ng kandila, at ipinagdasal ang kapayapaan ng kanilang mga kaluluwa, gayundin ang katatagan ng mga pamilyang kanilang naiwan,” she said in her post.

Duterte also urged the public to remain steadfast amid life's challenges and pray for everyone's safety.