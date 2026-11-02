Quezon sets storm surge survey in coastal communities

Representatives of DOST-PAGASA and the Quezon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office coordinate preparations for the storm surge field survey and validation scheduled from 2 to 7 November 2026. The activity aims to strengthen coastal risk assessment and local disaster preparedness under the UNDP-supported SHIELD Programme.

LUCENA CITY — A storm surge field survey and validation activity is scheduled in Quezon province from 2 to 7 November to assess coastal communities at risk and strengthen the information used in local disaster preparedness planning.

According to the Quezon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), the activity seeks to validate data on areas that could be affected by storm surges and provide local governments with a stronger scientific basis for protecting residents, livelihoods and property.

Representatives of the Department of Science and Technology and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration held a courtesy call and coordination meeting with the PDRRMO, headed by Dr. Melchor P. Avenilla Jr., ahead of the survey.

The activity forms part of the Strengthening Institutions and Empowering Localities Against Disasters and Climate Change, or SHIELD Programme, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme with support from the Australian government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The assessment is intended to help identify vulnerable coastal areas, examine the potential extent of storm surge impacts and guide measures to reduce risks to communities, the PDRRMO said.

Its findings are also expected to support local disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation plans, particularly in coastal settlements exposed to severe weather.