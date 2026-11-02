Murder warrant served on Bilibid inmate

GENERAL MARIANO ALVAREZ, Cavite — Police served a murder warrant on an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Sunday, 1 November.



Personnel of the General Mariano Alvarez Municipal Police Station implemented the warrant at around 12:30 p.m. at the prison’s Medium Security Camp, according to a police report.



The accused is listed as a regional-level most-wanted person.



The warrant was issued on 14 October 2026 by Judge Matias Madeja Garcia III of the Regional Trial Court Branch 19 in Bacoor City, Cavite. No bail was recommended.



Police said officers used two alternative recording devices during the service of the warrant. The accused was informed of his constitutional rights and chose to remain silent in the absence of his lawyer, the report added.



The police station said the warrant would be returned to the issuing court for appropriate action.

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