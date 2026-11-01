Wanted man killed in Cavite police operation

A man described by police as a national-level most wanted person was killed during an operation to serve an arrest warrant in Magallanes, Cavite, on Sunday, 1 November.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office identified him only as alias “Onggot” and said he was wanted for murder and frustrated murder, with a reward offered by the Department of the Interior and Local Government for his capture.

The operation took place at around 10:30 a.m. in Barangay Tua. Personnel from the Bacoor Component City Police Station led the operation, supported by the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4A and coordinated with Magallanes police and the Philippine National Police Directorate for Intelligence.

According to the police account, the suspect fled behind a bamboo hut and allegedly fired a handgun at approaching officers. Police said officers returned fire, hitting him. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police reported recovering a .45-caliber pistol near the suspect and another handgun of undetermined caliber from his waist. They also recovered one spent .45-caliber cartridge case and two spent 9mm cartridge cases.

The arrest warrant was issued on 4 January 2012 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 30 in Balaoan, La Union. Police said no bail was recommended for murder, while bail for frustrated murder was set at ₱200,000.

Following the shooting, officers secured the area, requested an ambulance and sought assistance from Scene of the Crime Operatives to process the site.