Rape suspect served arrest warrant in Rizal

BINANGONAN, Rizal — Police served an arrest warrant against a regional-level most wanted person facing a rape charge at the Binangonan Municipal Police Station on Saturday evening, 10 October.

According to the Binangonan Municipal Police Station, the warrant was served at approximately 6:10 p.m. in Barangay Calumpang against a man identified only by the alias “Mil Emil.”

The warrant was issued on 22 July 2026 by Judge Rebecca Ramas de Guzman-de Guzman of Regional Trial Court Branch 68 in Binangonan, Rizal.

Police said the accused is facing a rape charge under Criminal Case No. 26-586, with no bail recommended by the issuing court.

During the implementation of the warrant, officers informed the accused of the nature of his arrest and his constitutional rights.

Authorities also used two alternative recording devices to document the procedure in accordance with Supreme Court rules governing the use of body-worn cameras and recording devices during the execution of warrants.

The accused remained under the custody of the Binangonan Municipal Police Station as of the police report.

Police said the warrant would be returned to the issuing court for proper disposition, while the case remains pending trial.