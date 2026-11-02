The hundreds of families evacuated from barangays at the foot of Mayon Volcano were given food packs and hygiene kits as Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit increased activity on Monday, 2 November.

TEMPORARY SHELTERS. Children from families evacuated from barangays within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone of Mayon Volcano play between the temporary shelters that was set up for them at a basketball court in Tabaco City, Albay on Saturday, 31 October, 2026.

NAGA CITY – Evacuees staying in various temporary shelters in Albay continue to receive aid in the form of food packs and hygiene kits as Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit increased activity Monday, 2 November.

In Tabaco City, individuals who were displaced by the moderately explosive eruption of Mayon Volcano last week received hygiene kits from Ang Probinsyano Partylist.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol also distributed 220 family food packs (FFPs) to displaced families in Tabaco City on Saturday, 31 October. The DSWD Bicol’s Emergency Operations Center is currently under “red alert” which means it has activated its Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to strengthen coordination, response readiness, and monitoring amid the ongoing Mayon Volcano unrest.

According to the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO), there are still 242 families in Tabaco City from Barangays Magapo (Purok 1-7), Buang (Purok 1), Mariroc (Purok 7), Oson (Purok 7), and Buhian (Purok 7) staying in four evacuation centers.

DSWD Bicol also distributed FFPs in Camalig evacuation centers on Saturday where the 178 families from the barangays of Anoling, Sua, and Quirangay are still staying.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded a minor Strombolian activity at the Mayon Volcano summit crater at 01:15 a.m. Monday.