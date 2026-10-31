Over 2,000 residents flee from Mayon Volcano’s 6-km PDZ in Albay
The Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) said in a report thet local government units (LGUs) of Tabaco City, Camalig, and Ligao City evacuated 746 families or 2,041 residents following the moderately explosive eruption of Mount Mayon on Friday, 30 October.
NAGA CITY – Over 2,000 individuals were evacuated by authorities from their homes within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) of Mayon Volcano in Albay province Friday, 30 October.
The Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) said in a report that as of 5 p.m., Friday, local government units (LGUs) of areas around the slopes of the volcano evacuated 746 families or 2,041 residents following the moderately explosive eruption of Mount Mayon at 11:53 a.m.
The APSEMO monitoring report also said the evacuees were from Tabaco City, Camalig, and Barangay Baligang in Ligao City. Tabaco City had the most number of families evacuated with 531, followed by Camalig with 205, and Ligao City with 10.
Meanwhile, the LGUs of Malilipot, Legazpi City, Sto. Domingo, Daraga and Guinobatan are monitoring the situation in their areas while they remain on standby for possible evacuations of residents.
APSEMO placed the Provincial Disaster Operation Center under “red alert” to trigger continuous monitoring and coordination with LGUs and response clusters.
The Albay Provincial Health Office has completed the distribution of 22,000 surgical masks to health facilities and LGUs to ensure the protection of residents from possible inhalation of harmful materials from the ashfall which fell from the 3 km high ash plume emitted by the volcano.
Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3 (increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption) after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology elevated its status from Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest) Friday noon.
The public is warned against entering the 6-km PDZ and conducting any activity at the slopes of the volcano due to the possibility of lava flows and hazardous pyroclastic density current or “uson.”