The Department of Justice (DOJ) has begun construction of a ₱30 million provincial prosecutor's office in Lacaron, Malita, Davao Occidental, as part of efforts to improve the delivery of justice in Southern Mindanao.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Maria Charina Dy Po led the groundbreaking ceremony on 15 October 2026 for the two-story facility, which will provide prosecutors and administrative personnel with improved working spaces.

Justice Secretary Frederick Vida said the project reflects the department's commitment to equipping prosecutors with modern facilities to strengthen public service and improve operational efficiency.

Davao Occidental Provincial Prosecutor Marte Melchor Velasco welcomed the development, saying the new building would help the office respond to the growing legal needs of local communities.