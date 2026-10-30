The Department of Justice (DOJ) has conducted a high-level consultation with prosecutors and officials from its attached agencies in Davao Region to address operational challenges and improve the delivery of justice services.

DOJ Senior Undersecretary Raul Vasquez led the meeting with the National Prosecution Service (NPS) Region 11 on Wednesday, 28 October, focusing on improving coordination, addressing operational bottlenecks and strengthening prosecution services.

Vasquez was welcomed by Deputy Regional Prosecutor Karl Andre Salcedo, along with representatives from city and provincial prosecution offices across the region.

Officials from the Public Attorney's Office (PAO), Parole and Probation Administration (PPA) and Land Registration Authority (LRA) also participated in the consultation.

The meeting sought to identify challenges affecting frontline justice services and ensure that policies developed by the DOJ Central Office are effectively implemented at the regional level.

Discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation among prosecution offices and other justice-related agencies to improve the efficiency and accessibility of legal services.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida emphasized the importance of maintaining close coordination between the department's central and regional offices.

"Our commitment to justice goes beyond the confines of the Central Office," Vida said.

"Regardless of our position or location, we share one main mission which is to uphold the rule of law, serve with integrity, and advance our commitment of delivering Real Justice for All to every Filipino."