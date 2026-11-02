IN PHOTOS | To counter the threats of Super El Niño and protect learner nutrition, the Department of Education is intensifying its Gulayan sa Paaralan Program across public schools nationwide. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the enhanced initiative focuses on climate-resilient farming, drought-tolerant crops, and modern hydroponics systems to ensure a supply of fresh produce for the School-Based Feeding Program.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is shifting public school gardens to drought-resistant crops and water-saving farming methods as it prepares for the possible effects of Super El Niño on food production and school feeding programs.

The adjustment under the agency's Gulayan sa Paaralan Program (GPP) aims to sustain vegetable production despite prolonged dry spells, extreme heat and limited water supply, which could affect the availability of fresh produce for school-based feeding initiatives.

“Kailangan nating maging handa at resourceful sa gitna ng hamon ng El Niño. Sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Marcos, prayoridad natin na hindi maputol ang suporta sa nutrisyon ng ating mga mag-aaral,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

Under the revised guidelines, schools will prioritize short-cycle and drought-resistant crops, including munggo, okra, malunggay, saluyot, alugbati and kamote, instead of varieties that require more water.

Schools are also being directed to adopt water-conservation measures such as organic mulching, rainwater harvesting, alternate-day watering and drip irrigation to maintain their gardens during periods of water scarcity.

For schools with limited space, particularly in urban areas, the DepEd is promoting container gardening, hydroponics and vertical farming.

The enhanced GPP is expected to support the School-Based Feeding Program by aligning garden harvests with school feeding menus and organizing harvest activities to provide fresh produce for learners.

The department is also seeking the participation of local government units, parents, teachers and student organizations, including the Youth for Environment in Schools Organization, in maintaining school gardens during dry spells.