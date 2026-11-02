Fourteen Filipino seafarers who survived a drone attack on a Liberian-flagged container ship are expected to return to the Philippines on Monday, 2 November 2026, after being rescued by Bulgarian authorities.

The Filipinos were among 18 crew members rescued after their vessel was struck by a drone and sank on 28 October while traveling from Haifa, Israel, to Constanta, Romania.

According to the survivors, the ship's captain instructed them to jump into the water following the initial strike. The Filipino crew members reportedly spent two to three hours at sea before rescuers reached them.

The survivors were brought to Varna, Bulgaria, where Philippine labor officials provided assistance, assessed their conditions and arranged support for their repatriation.

The vessel's captain and a company representative praised the Filipino crew for their professionalism and expressed their willingness to work with them again.