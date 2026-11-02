Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia has called on the newly elected Bangsamoro Parliament to prove worthy of the people's trust and deliver the peace and progress long sought by the region.

Garcia made the appeal following the inaugural session of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliament on 30 October 2026, during which Abdulraof Macacua was elected chief minister.

He said the historic 14 September parliamentary elections reflected the Bangsamoro people's determination to shape their own government after decades of struggle for autonomy and self-determination.

With no political party securing an outright majority, Garcia stressed the importance of consensus-building and cooperation among elected representatives.

"The Commission's part in this chapter ends with the proclamations. The Parliament's now begins," Garcia said.