IN PHOTOS | The Department of Education (DepEd) continues to ramp up its Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Mathematics Program to strengthen numeracy recovery for Grades 1 through 10. By uniting teachers, tutors, and parents, this targeted intervention provides personalized, practice-based tutoring to help learners build confidence and master grade-level math.

More than 11 million learners nationwide need additional support in mathematics, prompting the Department of Education (DepEd) to roll out targeted tutoring interventions for Grades 1 to 10 under its Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Mathematics Program.

The learners were identified through beginning-of-school-year assessment results, with DepEd prioritizing those who were rated “Not Proficient” or “Low Proficient” in mathematics.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said learners have different levels of difficulty in mathematics, requiring schools to identify specific learning gaps before providing interventions.

“Hindi pare-pareho ang hirap ng mga bata sa Mathematics. May nahihirapan pa sa basic counting, mayroon sa arithmetic operations, at mayroon din sa mas komplikadong concepts,” Angara said.

Under DepEd Memorandum No. 060, series of 2026, the program will be implemented in public elementary and secondary schools starting School Year 2026-2027 to help struggling learners improve their mathematical skills through structured and self-paced tutoring.

The program uses results from the Rapid Mathematics Assessment to determine which learners need intervention. Schools may group students according to their learning needs and adjust the level of assistance as their skills improve.

Tutoring sessions will use structured worksheets containing progressively challenging exercises. DepEd recommends one tutor for every 10 learners, with a maximum ratio of one tutor to 15 students.

Rather than relying on conventional lectures, tutors are expected to guide learners through questions, hints and feedback. Schools will also use Individual Mathematics Intervention Plans to track students' progress and adjust their learning activities.