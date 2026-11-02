Samar Gov. Sharee Ann Tan has welcomed the swift intervention of Health Secretary Edwin Mercado to address severe overcrowding at two government hospitals in the province, where patient numbers have surged to more than double their authorized bed capacities.

Hospital data dated 19 October 2026 showed that Calbayog District Hospital was accommodating 181 patients despite having only 75 authorized beds, while Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City had between 200 and 250 patients against its 100-bed capacity.

Following Tan's appeal on 26 October, Mercado directed the Department of Health's Eastern Visayas regional office to provide emergency assistance, including temporary patient accommodations, additional medical teams and healthcare personnel.

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“What is important to us is that Secretary Mercado listened to our concerns and responded promptly. We appreciate his personal attention to the situation and the emergency measures he has directed. We are hopeful that, with his leadership, we can work together to find lasting solutions for our patients,” Tan said.

While welcoming the emergency response, the governor stressed the need for permanent solutions, including hospital expansion, additional medical equipment and more healthcare workers.