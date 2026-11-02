The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has imposed a nearly two-month moratorium on road excavation activities across Metro Manila to help ease traffic congestion during the holiday season.

The moratorium took effect at midnight on 1 November and will remain in place until midnight on 23 December, covering road excavation works across the capital region.

However, several government infrastructure and utility projects may continue despite the moratorium under MMDA Memorandum Circular No. 20.

These include flagship government projects, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) bridge repairs and construction, flood interceptor catchment projects, sidewalk improvements, and asphalt overlay works that do not involve road reblocking.

Exemptions also cover drainage improvements along sidewalks that do not occupy any portion of the roadway, footbridge construction, and emergency repairs of leaking or damaged water pipelines by Manila Water Co. and Maynilad Water Services Inc.

New water and electrical service connections, road activities that do not involve excavation, and Meralco relocation or emergency works affecting major government infrastructure projects are likewise allowed to proceed.