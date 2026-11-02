Retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno has endorsed Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez as the country's next chief justice, citing his extensive judicial experience and ability to coordinate with the executive and legislative branches of government.

In a letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dated 14 October 2026, Puno said Marquez's 30 years of service in the Judiciary, including his tenure as court administrator, gave him a deep understanding of the Supreme Court's operations.

"Our problems today need the whole nation approach and we need officials like Justice Marquez who can work out the speedy delivery of justice to our people in seamless coordination with the Executive and Legislative branches of our government," Puno said.

The retired magistrate also praised Marquez's competence, dedication to public service and familiarity with the court's internal processes.

Marquez is among five candidates shortlisted by the Judicial and Bar Council to succeed Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who is set to retire on 6 November 2026.