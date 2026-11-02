Makati City announces road closures and traffic rerouting for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day, affecting key areas like Kalayaan Avenue, South Avenue, and Vito Cruz Avenue Extension. Plan your routes to avoid delays.

The Makati City government has prohibited all drone operations across the city for the entire month of November, including those intended for media coverage, as part of security measures for the Philippines' hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The restriction covers recreational, commercial and media-related drone activities across all barangays and public spaces, including operations conducted by drone owners and hobbyists.

“The operation of drones and similar unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be strictly prohibited throughout the city for the whole month of November 2026,” the city government said in a public advisory.

The city government said the measure was intended to ensure the safety of foreign heads of state, dignitaries, international delegates and the local community during ASEAN-related meetings and activities.