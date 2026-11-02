The situation at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx) in Parañaque City on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, eight days before Christmas, shows an increased influx of passengers traveling to their respective provinces. This has led to a higher volume of people at the terminal.

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is expecting up to 190,000 passengers on Tuesday, 3 November, as travelers return to Metro Manila following the Undas holiday.

Kolyn Calbasa, PITX senior corporate affairs officer, said passenger arrivals on Monday, All Souls' Day, were expected to be relatively lower as some travelers opted to extend their vacations and return on the first working day after the holiday.

“Actually, inaasahan po natin 'yan bukas dahil historically po sa November 2, every time po, medyo kakaunti po 'yung mga pasahero natin dahil 'yung iba po ay nag-extend pa ng kanilang bakasyon at sasabay po ng first workday na po, or pagbalik na po after ng holiday,” Calbasa said in a television interview Monday.

“Inaasahan po natin by tomorrow, papatak po tayo ng at least 180,000 to 190,000 dahil sabay-sabay na 'yan 'yung usual commuters natin for Tuesday. And then siyempre, marami pong babalik galing provinces,” she added.

Calbasa said PITX had not experienced significant delays in bus operations as of Monday morning, although some trips were delayed the previous night due to traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

To maintain orderly operations and prevent congestion during the expected passenger surge, Calbasa said the terminal also coordinates daily with bus operators to ensure adequate bus availability and keep scheduled trips running.

“'Yung supply naman po, nagki-coordinate po tayo araw-araw sa mga bus operators para ma-ensure lang po na 'yung turnaround time natin ay sunod-sunod po 'yung mga naka-schedule nating biyahe,” she said.

Meanwhile, security measures remain in place at the terminal, including the use of search sticks, metal detectors and X-ray machines, as well as inspections by K-9 units to detect prohibited items.

Calbasa advised passengers traveling to the provinces to buy tickets only from authorized ticket booths and avoid colorum vehicles.