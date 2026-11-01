BAGUIO CITY — The observance of All Saints' Day in Baguio City remained generally peaceful as of Sunday morning, with approximately 4,500 people visiting cemeteries across the city, according to local police.

Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) chief Nixon Laoyan said no major untoward incidents had been reported as of 8 a.m., although authorities expected more visitors throughout the day.

Police earlier projected that more than 50,000 people would visit the city's cemeteries during the Undas observance.

Laoyan said police personnel stationed at the Baguio Public Cemetery along Naguilian Road had confiscated bladed weapons and other prohibited items from visitors.

He reminded the public to observe cemetery regulations and cooperate with authorities to maintain peace and order.

The police chief also appealed for patience amid possible traffic congestion and other inconveniences caused by the influx of cemetery visitors.

Aside from personnel deployed at cemeteries, the BCPO maintained its regular police presence along major thoroughfares, parks and other tourist destinations to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office-Cordillera reminded tourists that they are required to comply with local traffic regulations, including Baguio City's number-coding scheme.