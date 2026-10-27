BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government is preparing security, traffic management and fire prevention measures ahead of the annual Undas observance from 31 October to 2 November.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong directed government agencies and volunteers to prioritize public safety during a recent Oplan Kaluluwa Technical Working Group meeting at the City Multipurpose Hall.

Magalong warned of possible extreme heat associated with El Niño and advised cemetery visitors to prepare for high temperatures, heavy crowds and traffic congestion

Baguio City Police Office Director Col. Nixon Laoyan presented the city's security, evacuation and traffic management plans, which will largely follow measures implemented in previous years.

Criminology interns will assist pedestrians in place of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to minimize health risks among younger volunteers.

Meanwhile, City Fire Marshal Mark Anthony Dangatan reminded residents to unplug electrical appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended when visiting cemeteries.

The Bureau of Fire Protection aims to maintain zero fire incidents throughout the observance.

To ease congestion, the city designated 17 to 28 October for cemetery cleaning.

Beginning 31 October, authorities will confiscate pointed cleaning tools brought into cemetery premises.

Alcoholic beverages, firearms, flammable materials, gambling equipment, pets, cigarettes, vaping devices, loudspeakers and kites will also be prohibited inside cemeteries.