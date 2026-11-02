Northern Mindanao records peaceful Undas 2026; 413 prohibited items seized

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day under Ligtas Undas 2026 in Northern Mindanao was generally peaceful and orderly, the Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) reported on Monday, 2 November 2026.

Police Brigadier General Nestor Babagay, PRO-10 regional director, said monitoring by the Regional Tactical Operations Center recorded an estimated 679,129 cemetery-goers across Northern Mindanao from 30 October to 2 November, as of 3 p.m. on Monday.

Of the total, 300,129 visitors were recorded during the November 2 monitoring period.

Alongside crowd management and public assistance, police personnel continued implementing inspection protocols in cemeteries and other areas of convergence.

Authorities confiscated 413 prohibited and contraband items, including cooking materials, lighters, bladed weapons, alcoholic beverages, and cigarettes.

Despite the generally peaceful observance, police arrested a 39-year-old man at around 7:55 a.m. on 2 November at the Old Public Cemetery in Barangay Poblacion, Valencia City, Bukidnon.

Police said the arrest came after the suspect voluntarily opened his gray belt bag for inspection, causing a transparent plastic containing approximately three grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves to fall to the ground.

The confiscated substance has an estimated standard drug price of P360.

The suspect and the seized evidence were brought to the Valencia City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition in connection with a possible violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

As of the latest monitoring, no Undas-related incidents had been reported across the region.

Babagay credited the successful security operations to the dedication of police personnel, coordination with partner agencies and local government units, and the cooperation of the public.