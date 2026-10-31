QCPD arrests helper over alleged P2-M qualified theft

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested a 45-year-old household helper in connection with the alleged theft of jewelry, luxury watches and foreign currencies worth approximately P2 million from a residence in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City, on Thursday.

An investigation by the Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) found that the 33-year-old female victim arrived home at around 9 p.m. and was told by her household helper that someone had called, claiming the victim had been involved in an accident.

“The caller allegedly instructed the helper to gather the victim's valuables, purportedly to be used to pay for the supposed accident,” the police report said.

“Upon checking her room on the third floor, the victim discovered that the padlock of her cabinet had been broken and her cash box forcibly opened. Several valuable belongings, including jewelry, luxury watches, and foreign currencies, were missing,” it added.

When confronted by the victim, the household helper allegedly admitted handing over the valuables to another person who had instructed her through a cellphone call.

The victim immediately reported the incident to the Holy Spirit Police Station, prompting police action that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Among the missing valuables were €400, £1,000, a Rolex watch, an Omega Seamaster, a Tissot, a Longines, a Philip Stein, an Oris watch, two Charriol bracelets and a pendant containing ashes.

The items remain unrecovered, with an estimated total value of P2,007,000.