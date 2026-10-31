PDP-Laban urges SC to resolve Duterte petitions

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP LABAN) has officially issued an open letter addressed to the Supreme Court of the Philippines, appealing for the prompt resolution of G.R. No. 278747 (Duterte and dela Rosa v. Bersamin, et al.) alongside its consolidated Habeas Corpus petitions.

While former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa are high-profile members of the political party, PDP LABAN clarified that neither the organization nor its current officers are direct parties to the legal proceedings.

The party emphasizes that it is stepping forward as a concerned third party representing citizens invested in how matters of significant public interest are handled and decided under the law.

The core of the party's petition focuses strictly on judicial expediency. PDP LABAN underscores that under the Philippine Constitution, warrants of arrest require probable cause determined personally by a judge to satisfy due process requirements.

The party points out that no Philippine judge has issued such a warrant against former President Duterte or Senator dela Rosa.

While maintaining mindfulness of the sub judice rule, the party reiterated that its primary interest is not pushing a specific outcome, but securing a clear and final decision from the high court to resolve the country's legal gridlock.

"A nation can debate such questions for a season; it cannot live long with two answers to them," the party stated in its open letter, referencing the constitutional guarantee that all persons are entitled to a speedy disposition of their cases.

PDP LABAN pointed out that the consolidated habeas corpus petitions have now been pending for nearly 600 days since 13 March 2025, when the Court initially directed respondents to show cause within a 24-hour window.