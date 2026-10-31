Over 4,000 women hold local posts, DILG says

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has highlighted the role of 4,377 elected women officials in advancing gender-responsive governance, strengthening community protection and promoting inclusive development nationwide.

For the 2025-2028 term, women hold 4,377 elective positions in local government units (LGUs), from provincial governors to municipal councilors, compared with 13,420 positions occupied by men.

Despite the disparity, the DILG emphasized the importance of women's participation in policymaking and implementing programs that address community needs, particularly at the grassroots level.

During the fourth Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Women Leaders' Summit in Mandaluyong City earlier this month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described women's leadership as “a core driver of our security, resilience, and prosperity.”

Marcos also called on women leaders in government, civil society, business and technology to continue contributing to regional development.

Joining the President at the summit were Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) Chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla and ASEAN Political-Security Community Deputy Secretary-General Dato' Astanah Abdul Aziz.

To address women's underrepresentation in local leadership, the DILG, through its Local Government Academy, is working with the PCW to strengthen LGUs' preparation and implementation of Gender and Development (GAD) plans and budgets.

The department also monitors Violence Against Women (VAW) Desks in more than 40,249 barangays to ensure that victim-survivors have access to assistance and protection.

Meanwhile, the DILG is enhancing the country's emergency response system to better address calls for help from women.

Since its launch last year, the Unified 911 system has received 3,564 calls involving violence against women and children (VAWC).

Within the department, 215 women officials and personnel hold senior positions across its central office and 17 regional offices.

The DILG also cited the World Economic Forum's 2026 Global Gender Gap Report, which ranked the Philippines 20th globally but identified persistent gaps in political empowerment and gender representation among legislators, senior officials and managers.