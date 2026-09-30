Organized by the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) with funding support from the Government of Canada, the three-day summit is being held under the theme “2026: The Year of Women’s Leadership for Inclusive Prosperity in the ASEAN Region” as part of the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN Chairship.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who delivered the keynote address, said women’s leadership should be central to efforts to strengthen regional security, resilience and economic development.

“What kind of future are we building and who’s building it with us?” Marcos asked delegates. “Women’s leadership is not optional to our agenda, it is the core driver of our security, resilience, and prosperity.”

Marcos highlighted the need for stronger regional cooperation and reforms addressing unpaid care work, women’s participation in peace and security efforts, and the implementation of gender-equality commitments in everyday life.

PCW and ASEAN Committee on Women Chairperson Ermelita V. Valdeavilla also called for women to have a greater role in decision-making, particularly those who have historically faced marginalization.

“Women are engineering the future of ASEAN,” Valdeavilla said, describing women as “the primary drivers of sustainable, economic, and societal transformation.”

ASEAN Political-Security Community Deputy Secretary-General Dato’ Astanah Abdul Aziz said inclusive prosperity requires a strong foundation for participation, equal access to opportunities and trustworthy institutions.

She added that meaningful leadership goes beyond increasing the number of women in positions of authority and requires systems that allow women to directly influence governance.

The summit’s succeeding sessions will cover women’s political participation and leadership, environmental stewardship, disaster risk governance, renewable energy and digital entrepreneurship, among other areas tied to inclusive prosperity.