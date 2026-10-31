Marines bring Halloween cheer to young cancer patients

Marines from the 8th Marine Rifle Battalion (8MRBn) joined a Halloween celebration for children undergoing cancer treatment at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMH&MC) on Friday.

Personnel from the battalion, under the 4th Marine Brigade, supported the Pugad Lawin Ilocos Chapter's "Boo-tiful Halloween Carnival" at the hospital's Pediatric Oncology Department.

Accompanied by the battalion's mascot, Sgt. Kabsat, the Marines participated in games and other activities organized to bring Halloween cheer to young patients.

Hospital personnel and civilian volunteers also took part in the celebration.

The activity formed part of the battalion's community engagement initiatives, particularly those supporting vulnerable groups and institutions beyond its military operations.