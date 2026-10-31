Comelec chief urges family unity, remembrance this Undas

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia has urged Filipinos to honor their departed loved ones while strengthening family ties during the observance of Undas.

In a message issued under his "Reflections from the Chair" series, Garcia emphasized the lasting influence of deceased family members on the values and identities of succeeding generations.

He said that although departed loved ones are no longer physically present, "their presence endures in the values they instilled, the lessons they taught, and the quiet ways they continue to shape who we are."

Garcia highlighted the importance of Undas in Filipino culture, describing it as an opportunity for families to preserve memories and maintain connections across generations.

He said family bonds endure through shared traditions and the passing down of stories about loved ones.

The Comelec chairman also encouraged Filipinos to use the occasion to reconnect with living relatives and strengthen their communities.

Garcia extended his prayers for a peaceful, meaningful and safe observance of All Souls' Day nationwide.