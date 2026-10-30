The Vatican has elevated the historic San Bartolome Parish Church in Caloocan City to the status of minor basilica, recognizing one of the oldest Catholic churches in Metro Manila.

The Diocese of Kalookan announced Thursday, 29 October, that it had received a decree dated 29 September from the Holy See's Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments granting the designation.

“The faithful of the Diocese of Kalookan rejoice and give thanks to God for the granting of our petition to the Holy See,” the diocese said in a statement.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, bishop of Kalookan, first announced plans to seek the church's elevation to minor basilica status in 2022.

The petition was subsequently submitted to the Vatican with the endorsement of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.

Established by Augustinian missionaries in 1614, San Bartolome Parish is the oldest church in the Diocese of Kalookan and has served generations of Catholics for more than four centuries.

The National Museum of the Philippines also declared the church an Important Cultural Property in 2022, recognizing its historical and cultural significance.

The designation of minor basilica is an honorary title granted by the pope to churches recognized for their religious, historical or liturgical importance.