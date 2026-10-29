Besao gets first historical marker at St. Benedict Episcopal Church

BESAO, Mountain Province — The municipality of Besao has received its first historical marker at St. Benedict Episcopal Church in Kin-iway, marking a milestone in recognizing the town’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

The marker was awarded by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

It recognizes the historical significance of St. Benedict Episcopal Church, which traces its origins to 1910, when it began as an outstation of the St. Mary the Virgin Mission in Sagada. It officially became a full mission station in 1912, eventually serving as a central place of worship and a vital hub for community life.

The church’s iconic stone structure, designed by Italian architect John Van Wei Bergamini Sr., was completed in 1940.

Beyond its role as a religious sanctuary, the church remains an integral part of Besao’s heritage, reflecting the growth of the Episcopal Church across the Cordillera region and the enduring contributions of the faith community to local life. The installation of the marker formally recognizes this legacy and helps preserve the church’s history for future generations.

NHCP Chair Regalado Trota Jose Jr. led the unveiling ceremony on 28 October 2026, alongside local and church leaders.

Executive Assistant Elsie S. Lomong-oy represented Mayor Bryne O. Bacwaden, while Rev. Fr. Princel Balitog represented the Rt. Rev. Benny P. Lang-akan, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Philippines.

The event was also attended by members of the Sangguniang Bayan led by Vice Mayor Elizabeth A. Buyagan, municipal employees, members of the church vestry, and local parishioners.