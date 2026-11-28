Indigenous children hold up apples and display gifts received during the seventh annual “One Apple, One Smile” outreach activity at Bato-Bato Elementary School in Bataraza, Palawan, on 27 November 2026.

Indigenous children in Bataraza, Palawan, received apples, toys and essential goods during the seventh annual “One Apple, One Smile” gift-giving activity on Friday, 27 November, at Bato-Bato Elementary School in Barangay Culandanum.

The initiative, organized by a committee headed by Cherry May Y. Querona, brought together community volunteers and police personnel to extend assistance to Indigenous learners.

Personnel from the Bataraza Municipal Police Station, led by Police Chief Master Sergeant Angelo L. Eustaquio, and the 3rd Platoon of the First Palawan Mobile Force Company, led by Police Master Sergeant Alfonso Kahal, participated in the outreach activity.

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Carrying the theme “A Gift of Kindness, A Seed of Hope: Sharing Smiles, Inspiring Futures,” the annual program sought to promote children's welfare and strengthen community involvement in humanitarian initiatives.

Bataraza police chief Police Major Sir Dhayrius L. Redondo emphasized the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies and community organizations in supporting children and fostering stronger community relations.