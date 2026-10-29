Rimbang to appear before PDEA on 5 November over Laos drug shipment

Former Bangsamoro parliament member Edrieza Hadji Nasser Rimbang is set to appear before the PDEA on 5 November over allegations linking him to a P3.5-billion shabu shipment seized in Laos.

Former Bangsamoro parliament member Edrieza Hadji Nasser Rimbang, who has been implicated in the attempted smuggling of P3.5 billion worth of shabu from Laos to the Philippines, will appear before the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on 5 November.

PDEA spokesperson Atty. Joseph Frederick Calulut said three of Rimbang’s lawyers visited the agency’s office on 27 October to commit that their client would appear on 5 November to submit his sworn statement.

Rimbang had previously ignored an initial PDEA subpoena issued to him over allegations that he financed the chartered flight linked to the attempted smuggling of 521 kilograms of shabu seized in Laos.

Calulut said the lawyers did not explain why Rimbang had failed to appear earlier despite allegations that he was the financier and mastermind behind the operation.

“Based on the evidence on hand, he appears to be the mastermind, not just a financier. We are waiting for him to give his statement so his defense isn't just on social media. It’s better if it is in an affidavit,” Calulut told reporters in a phone interview on Thursday.

Rimbang has denied involvement in the attempted smuggling.

Calulut said the agency would not automatically accept Rimbang’s denial and was examining other possible leads in the investigation.

“Just because he says he has no involvement doesn't mean we are going to believe it as the gospel truth. We are checking many other angles,” Calulut said.

He also said the PDEA had documentary evidence indicating that Rimbang financed the operation.

“We have documents, we have evidence na nagsasabi si Rimbang ang nagbigay ng pera,” Calulut said.

Calulut added that the agency was verifying Rimbang’s possible involvement in previous illegal drug transactions. He cited the area where Rimbang came from as a factor being examined in the investigation.

On 1 October, Lao authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs worth P3.5 billion aboard a private plane bound for the Philippines. Filipino national Fahad Mulok Dibarosan was arrested in connection with the foiled shipment.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla identified 11 persons of interest in the case, including Rimbang, whom he named as the alleged financier of the operation.