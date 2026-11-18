Six police personnel are facing summary dismissal proceedings after they were implicated in the alleged robbery of two individuals, including a fellow police officer, in Caloocan City on 16 November.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday, 18 November, that nine suspects, including six police personnel, one civilian and two unidentified individuals, were facing robbery complaints following the incident.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co said PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. had ordered summary dismissal proceedings against the police personnel involved.

The Northern Police District (NPD) identified the police suspects as Maj. Jasper Benedict Santos, assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), who was arrested; Capt. Mikko Arellano, who is serving a 180-day suspension; and former Patrolman Dan Lester Salazar, who had been dismissed from the service.

The other police suspects were identified as Senior Master Sgt. Orain S. Jerrie, Cpl. Kenn Remar Figueroa and Patrolman Eardi P. Bautista.

Arellano, Salazar, Jerrie, Figueroa and Bautista remain at large, according to police.

A civilian suspect identified as Manuel Carlos and two unidentified individuals are also being sought.

Co said a criminal complaint had been filed against Santos following his arrest.

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Gold bracelet sale turns into robbery

Police said the incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on 16 November outside a convenience store along William Shaw Street in Barangay 87, East Grace Park, Caloocan City.

The victims, identified as 37-year-old Patrolman Juan Enrico Calasin of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group and Edison Vinarao, had arranged to meet a prospective buyer for a gold bracelet valued at P700,000.

The two were traveling on a motorcycle when they agreed to meet the buyer outside a 7-Eleven branch along William Shaw Street.

Upon their arrival, armed suspects allegedly appeared, pointed firearms at them and ordered them to lie face down on the ground.

The suspects then allegedly seized a Honda ADV 160 motorcycle, three mobile phones, a 9mm CZ Shadow pistol belonging to Calasin and the gold bracelet.

Police valued the stolen items at approximately P1.2 million.

After the robbery, the suspects allegedly forced the victims into a vehicle before abandoning them along C.P. Garcia Avenue near the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City.