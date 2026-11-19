More than 5,600 urban poor families have received individual land titles under the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program this year, the highest annual total recorded since 2022, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), a key shelter agency under the DHSUD, reported that 5,683 Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) had been awarded to qualified beneficiaries as of November 2026.

The titles were distributed through the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), which aims to help urban poor families secure ownership of the land they occupy.

The latest figure surpassed the 3,745 titles distributed in 2025, 3,186 in 2024, 2,387 in 2023 and 1,868 in 2022.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling attributed the increase to the revival and expansion of the Community Mortgage Program under the Expanded 4PH initiative.

The program had been set aside under the original 4PH framework, which primarily focused on vertical housing developments.

"Patunay ito sa patuloy na paglawak ng Expanded 4PH upang mas maraming pamilyang Pilipino, lalo na ang urban poor, ang makinabang sa programang pabahay na ito ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.," Aliling said.

"Asahan ninyo na mas aayusin, palalawakin at patatatagin natin ang pagsusulong ng ECMP sa pamamagitan ng SHFC," he added.

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The DHSUD expects the number of titles distributed to exceed 6,000 by the end of 2026 as the SHFC continues processing applications from urban poor communities nationwide.

Recent beneficiaries include members of homeowners associations in Tanauan City, Batangas; San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan; and the Metro Manila cities of Muntinlupa, Taguig and Pasig.

According to the DHSUD, the distribution of individual land titles provides greater security of tenure for families who have spent years living as informal settlers.

The agency said beneficiaries welcomed the titles after decades of uncertainty over their housing arrangements.

"Sa pamamagitan ng ECMP, hindi lamang natin natutulungan matupad ang pangarap ng ating mga kababayan, kundi nabibigyan sila ng mas may dignidad na pamumuhay at inspirasyon sa buhay," Aliling said.