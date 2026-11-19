The Philippine Army's 9th Infantry Division also said soldiers recovered two .45 caliber guns, two fragmentation grenades, ammunition, subversive documents, and personal belongings from the suspects.

NAGA CITY – The military in Bicol announced in a statement on Thursday, 19 November, that three high-ranking leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA) operating in the region were arrested in separate joint operations with police in Rizal and Quezon provinces.

The Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division (9ID) said that Jaime Velasco Jr. and Rudy Catamora Saludar were arrested in Barangay Bagong Nayon, Antipolo City, Rizal, at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 November, by soldiers from the 902nd Infantry Brigade and local police.

Velasco, who is also known as “Senen,” “Sineng,” “Steve,” and other aliases, is an executive committee (EXECOM) member of the Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC), acting secretary of Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) 1, and commander of Platoon 1, Komiteng Larangang Guerilla 1 of the NPA, the military said. He is facing at least 10 criminal cases, including four counts of murder, five counts of frustrated murder, and one count of direct assault.

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Meanwhile, Saludar, also alias “Ruel Ibañez,” “Gemo,” “Payo,” and “Jorick,” is deputy secretary and head of the Regional Organization Department, also an EXECOM member of the BRPC, and secretary of SRC 4. He is also charged with multiple criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, frustrated murder, violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and kidnapping.

The 9ID also said soldiers recovered two .45 caliber guns, two fragmentation grenades, ammunition, subversive documents, and personal belongings from the suspects.

Earlier, Joel Toldanes Luceña, alias “Dap,” commanding officer of the BRPC Regional Operational Command, was also arrested in Pitogo town in Quezon on 11 November. Luceña is facing charges of murder, frustrated murder, attempted murder, and direct assault.