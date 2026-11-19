The construction of the 75-kilometer Improvement of the Salay-Kadayakan Farm-to-Market Road (FMR) is now at 66.41 percent physical accomplishment, marking another significant milestone toward improving rural connectivity and agricultural development in Aurora Province.

Under the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP), the P93-million the road improvement subproject is expected to strengthen the mobility of 709 farming households by providing faster, safer, and more reliable access to markets, trading centers, and essential services.

The project milestone was confirmed during a joint inspection conducted on July 21 by representatives from the DA-PRDP North Luzon Project Support Office (PSO), Central Luzon Regional Project Coordination Office (RPCO III), and the Aurora Provincial Project Management and Implementation Unit (PPMIU), who validated the contractor's reported progress.

Implemented by DSB Construction and Supply, Inc., the ongoing construction activities include Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) pouring, slope protection works, subgrade preparation, subbase compaction, and box culvert assembly—key components that will ensure the road's durability and resilience.

Beyond improving farm access, the road will establish an important inter-town connection between Barangay Salay in Dipaculao and Barangay Kadayakan in Maria Aurora, enhancing the movement of people, goods, and agricultural products across municipalities.

The subproject will directly serve an influence area of 581 hectares, including 546 hectares of agricultural land devoted primarily to coconut and rice production.