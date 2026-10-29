JBC submits shortlist for next chief justice
The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has officially transmitted its shortlist of nominees to Malacañang to succeed retiring Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo.
The council nominated all five senior Supreme Court associate justices who applied and qualified for the judiciary’s top post. Under the 1987 Constitution, the President has 90 days from the date of the vacancy to appoint the next chief justice from the official list.
The five shortlisted nominees are:
Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen
Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa
Associate Justice Rodil V. Zalameda
Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao
Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez
Chief Justice Gesmundo is set to reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 on 6 November 2026.
If a permanent appointment is not made by the time of his retirement, Senior Associate Justice Leonen will temporarily assume the role of acting chief justice.