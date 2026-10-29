JBC submits shortlist for next chief justice

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has officially transmitted its shortlist of nominees to Malacañang to succeed retiring Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo.

The council nominated all five senior Supreme Court associate justices who applied and qualified for the judiciary’s top post. Under the 1987 Constitution, the President has 90 days from the date of the vacancy to appoint the next chief justice from the official list.

The five shortlisted nominees are:

Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa

Associate Justice Rodil V. Zalameda

Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao

Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez

Chief Justice Gesmundo is set to reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 on 6 November 2026.