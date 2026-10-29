JBC submits 11 nominees for Supreme Court associate justice post

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. its shortlist of 11 nominees for the position of Supreme Court associate justice.

The post will be vacated by Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, who is due for mandatory retirement on 16 November 2026.

The nominees, who underwent public interviews from 13 to 15 October 2026, are Ramon M. Bato Jr., Court of Appeals associate justice; Darlene Marie B. Berberabe, solicitor general; Gamaliel A. Cordoba, Commission on Audit chairperson; Ramon A. Cruz, Court of Appeals associate justice; Maria Elisa Sempio Diy, Court of Appeals associate justice; Myra V. Garcia-Fernandez, Court of Appeals associate justice; Fernanda Lampas Peralta, Court of Appeals presiding justice; Ernesto P. Maceda Jr., Commission on Elections commissioner; Ronaldo Roberto B. Martin, Court of Appeals associate justice; Walter S. Ong, Court of Appeals associate justice; and Maria Rowena M. San Pedro, Court of Tax Appeals associate justice.

Under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, the President has 90 days from the date of a vacancy to appoint a new associate justice from the shortlist.

Lazaro-Javier, who joined the high tribunal in March 2019, will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 on 16 November 2026.

The JBC is constitutionally mandated to screen applicants and recommend nominees to help safeguard the independence of the judiciary.