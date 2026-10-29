For international fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista, staying relevant in an increasingly digital world is not simply about embracing the latest technology. It is about knowing when to draw the line and remaining faithful to one's identity.

The Kapuso star recently shared her perspective on artificial intelligence, online criticism, and the importance of genuine self-expression as she entered another chapter of her career through a new brand partnership.

During a contract-signing event in Parañaque City on October 28, Evangelista was formally introduced as the newest ambassador of a company specializing in AI-powered water purification and intelligent hydration technology.

While the occasion highlighted innovations designed to improve everyday living, the conversation eventually turned to the growing influence of artificial intelligence on society.

Evangelista acknowledged that technological developments have created exciting possibilities, but she believes their benefits depend largely on how people choose to use them.

“You know, there are always pros and cons when it comes to certain things, certain topics, like social media. If you put yourself out there, you’ll get bashed. So it’s the same thing,” she explained at her launch as the face of VIOMI

For the actress, AI should be approached with the same awareness and caution that people exercise when navigating social media platforms.

“I think you just have to always be very responsible with how you use these tools, which can be for the best or even for the worst. So sana huwag na lang natin abusuhin,” Evangelista emphasized.

Beyond technology, the conversation also touched on a subject that has become central to her public image: authenticity.

Having spent years under the scrutiny of both the entertainment and fashion industries, Evangelista believes that maintaining a genuine personality is more meaningful than creating an image simply to satisfy public expectations.

“Aside from what we’re talking about today, I feel like authenticity has been overused, but honestly, I still advocate for it,” she shared.

She further stressed that carefully constructed appearances cannot permanently conceal a person's true character.

“Because no matter what happens, you can keep your mask on for the rest of your life. The truth of who you are will always come out,” she added.

The actress also reflected on how her lifelong fascination with fashion, beauty, and personal style has become part of her identity.

Although she is widely admired for her glamorous wardrobe and appearances at prestigious international fashion events, Evangelista said her interest in looking good has always gone hand in hand with taking care of herself.

“I’ve always been kikay. I’ve always been into fashion. I’ve always been, they say, maarte. Pero maarte ako pagdating sa health ko. But I guess in the end, it also works for me because I only speak from my heart,” she said.

Her latest endorsement comes amid another remarkable period in her international fashion career.

Earlier in October, Evangelista was reported to have topped the celebrity rankings for Media Impact Value during New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2027 season.

Her appearances reportedly generated an impressive $7.6 million in Media Impact Value, placing her ahead of American media personality Paris Hilton and South Korean actor Jung Hae-in.

The recognition further strengthens Evangelista's reputation as one of the Philippines' most influential personalities on the global fashion stage.

Despite the international attention and commercial success, Evangelista continues to emphasize that recognition and popularity should never become substitutes for personal integrity.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the way people communicate, create content, and present themselves to the world, her message remains grounded in a simple principle: technology may change how people are seen, but character ultimately determines who they are.