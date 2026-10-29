DPWH announces three-day EDSA lane closures for rehabilitation

A portion of EDSA will be closed for three days starting Friday night as part of the rehabilitation of the major thoroughfare, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Thursday, 29 October.

The DPWH said reblocking works would be conducted along the southbound lane of EDSA, from the NEPA Q-Mart Bus Station to Guadalupe.

The department said temporary lane closures would be implemented in the affected areas while repairs were underway, but the remaining lanes would stay open to motorists.

“Magkakaroon ng pansamantalang lane closures sa mga apektadong lugar habang isinasagawa ang mga pagkukumpuni, ngunit mananatili namang bukas ang mga natitirang linya para sa mga motorista,” the agency said.

(There will be temporary lane closures in the affected areas while repairs are being carried out, but the remaining lanes will stay open to motorists.)

“Pinapayuhan ang publiko na mag-ingat, sundin ang mga traffic management measures, at gumamit ng mga alternatibong ruta upang maiwasan ang abala sa biyahe,” it added.

(The public is advised to exercise caution, follow traffic management measures, and use alternative routes to avoid travel disruptions.)

The DPWH said the affected area would be closed from Friday night, 30 October, until the morning of 2 November.